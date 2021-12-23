Juve-Ramsey, a hello or a goodbye? After Christmas off to Operation Arthur

TURIN – «For now» – or to be precise «For now» – added Colleen Ramsey to the «Ciao» followed by the Italian flag posted yesterday in the story on Instagram with which she documented the departure for the holidays. For the avoidance of doubt and also because in fact it will certainly be like this: regardless of the market, Aaron Ramsey and family in Italy and in Turin will certainly return, if only for bureaucratic and logistical reasons. How long they will remain is much less certain, because the former Arsenal midfielder remains the first on the Juventus list of starters, now a body practically unrelated to the Juventus project, in which Massimiliano Allegri he had tried to place him as a central midfielder. An idea soon overwhelmed by muscle problems, which only the staff of his national team seems to be able to deal with: from 1 October he played 6 minutes in black and white, but respectively 90, 80, 71 and 90 in the four games played in the same period by Wales .

“Here they know how to handle me,” he had argued since the British withdrawal at the beginning of October. Yet another sign of a worn-out relationship that Juventus wants to interrupt in January: goodbye for free and, if the club manages to avoid a severance pay, savings of about twenty million (Ramsey earns 7 net a year plus bonuses, therefore 10, 5 in the 18 months until June 30, 2023, the expiry date of your contract). The Newcastle of the new Saudi ownership, which has money, a desire for big names but not yet the appeal to aim for stars of the first magnitude, remains the most probable hypothesis for a not easy operation, given the engagement and the 112 minutes played so far in Juventus, with 14 matches out of 25 missed due to injury.

