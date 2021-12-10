Juve-Ramsey meeting: no to the resolution, other solutions are being studied

Afternoon meeting at Continassa between the management of Juventus and the entourage of Aaron Ramsey. On the agenda the present and above all the future of the player, outside the current technical project. The parties discussed the necessary conditions for an early transfer with respect to the term of the contract that would bind him to the club until 30 June 2023: the hypothesis of termination is not considered viable. Rather, the Welshman could go away on loan or outright, perhaps on terms favorable enough for the buyer.

OUT OF PROJECT

Ramsey has found little luck under the Mole since his arrival in the summer of 2019. Many injuries have kept him on the sidelines for large stretches, making him one of the most disappointing zero parameters of the last decade. Last summer he put his foot down to stay in Turin, wanting to win Allegri’s trust after a good European. The coach proposed a directorial role for him, but the experiments stopped at the first summer outings in the pre-season. In recent weeks he has remained on the sidelines of the field, outside the group, due to the usual physical problems that have recurred at Continassa after the parentheses as a protagonist in the national team. Now the midfielder too seems willing to look around, with particular interest in England. With a view to January, she is already ideally organizing the bags.