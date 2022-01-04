Juve, Ramsey remains in England: Newcastle is not convincing and a bonus for the agent keeps him in Turin | First page

48 hours to find a new team. There Juventus allowed a two-day leave to Aaron Ramsey, to allow him to search a new accommodation in England: the midfielder born in 1990, now an unwanted guest in Turin afterwards two and a half years of disappointments and physical problems which heavily influenced the performance, has never made any secret of wanting to torto play in the Premier League, with the hope of starting to live again the glories of the Arsenal times or, to stay more up to date, the concreteness and cynicism of wearing the Welsh national team shirt.

THE NEWCASTLE DOES NOT CONVINCE – Two more days, until Wednesday. granted by the Juventus club to try to conclude an agreement, which at the moment however appears to be a chimera: iNewcastle intrigued but did not convince, despite the pharaonic plans for the future. The serious risk is that of having to restart from the Championship in the next season e at 32 Ramsey can’t afford to lose one to go back to the Premier League, despite the plans of the Magpies with the new ownership they are certainly great.

SALARY AND BONUS FOR THE AGENT: OBSTACLES TO GOODBYE – Furthermore uAnother market situation is holding back the Welshman’s farewell at the Mole Antonelliana, in addition to 7 million euros net salary with a contract that will last until 30 June 2023, granting him others 10.5 million euros of fixed assets by the Old lady: his agent Baldwin, contrary to what happens to almost all the prosecutors in the world today, has contracted a bonus from the bianconeri for the stay of his client in Turin, which therefore holds him back from the need to search for a new club, even if only for economic reasons. The eventual commission in fact would have enticed him, but even without transfers the economic recognition will arrive. Everything seems therefore rowing against Juventus’ desire to get rid of the heavy salary perceived by the former Arsenal: 48 hours may just not be enough,

@ AleDigio89