Juve, Ramsey to the Glasgow Rangers: it’s official

GLASGOW (SCOTLAND) – The market for Juve it ended with Aaron being loaned out Ramsey to the Glasgow Rangers . The Welsh midfielder has passed medical examinations and is officially a new player for the Scots. Thus ends the Juventus adventure of the former Arsenal, who in two and a half years has been decimated by injuries and has never really convinced the coaches who have succeeded on the bench.

Ramsey to Rangers, the statement from Juve

“Aaron Ramsey will finish the season with the Glasgow Rangers shirt. The midfielder in fact moved to the Scottish club with the loan formula. Having arrived from Arsenal in 2019, Ramsey takes off his black and white shirt after 70 appearances, enhanced by six goals, including one in the Champions League, in the away match at Lokomotiv Moscow, and five in the league against Verona, SPAL and Inter. Sassuolo and Sampdoria. The most important, perhaps, is the one scored against Inter on 8 March 2020, in an Allianz Stadium empty for the first time due to the pandemic. In that match, in addition to the goal, Ramsey also signed the assist for Dybala’s splendid goal which earned him the definitive 2-0. At the end of that championship, Juve won the Scudetto, which enriches Ramsey’s palmares in black and white, together with the Super Cup and the Italian Cup won last season. The wish for Aaron is that he can take off many other satisfactions in his new adventure“.