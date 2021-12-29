Juve reassures, Dybala awaits them

TURIN – A serene Christmas. Paulo Dybala spent a peaceful Christmas. Despite the catchphrase that – apparently – involves his contract renewal. Despite the echo, still audible in the background, of the words that were not so conciliatory than Maurizio Arrivabene. The Juventus CEO, on the sidelines of Juventus–Cagliari, a specific question regarding Dybala, in fact, e Matthijs de Ligt he thundered: “I am used to speaking very clearly. Nowadays the attachment to the shirt by many players is in a little less form than the attachment they have for the agents“. It seems that in reality the CEO was mostly angry with the defender and his agent Mino Raiola that in fact a few days earlier had teased the environment: “Matthijs is ready for a new leap, let’s see what will happen in the summer“. And it even seems that Juventus has been keen to clarify this to the Argentine counterpart. Even the catchphrases that have gradually gone up here in Italy appear to have arrived in a much less noisy and much more sweetened version overseas, in South America, where that is Dybala and his agent Jorge Antun they went to spend the winter holidays.

No break Neither breaks nor new requests. The most accredited version reports that nothing more and nothing less is proceeding on what was agreed in the summer: a five-year period of 8 million euros net per season plus performance bonuses (up to a maximum of further two million euros) linked to the number of appearances, goals, assists, titles won. These are lower figures than those that Dybala’s entourage had refused two years ago during the negotiations with the then manager of the Juventus market. Fabio Paratici. The covid, some other difficulties (including the Argentine’s performance below the standards) have led to a downsizing of claims. And a little more was then filed in the last meeting, that of December, in which Juventus then asked to wait a little longer. He would have asked Dybala as well as a Juan Cuadrado And Federico Bernardeschi. In short, to all players expiring at the end of the season: “let’s meet again in February, when the winter transfer session will be closed”. That’s why Antun, who had come to Turin trusting to close the speeches once and for all, he then soon re-boarded a plane forArgentina where he would later be joined by Dybala himself. Which was reassured to that effect. Many times. Both by the agent and by Juventus itself.

Feelings for the future He prefers to focus on recovering optimal physical form, the attacker. Also because when he was well he made a difference, also in terms of personality and leadership. He wants to return to express himself as a top player when the championship resumes. Then, for heaven’s sake, it’s clear. In life, nothing surprises and nothing surprises in the transfer market. If Juventus officially took a position out of potential misunderstandings and ambiguous situations, it would be easier to assume that this soap opera could have a happy ending. For now, a little suspense remains. Appointment at the next episode of this Italo-Argentine soap opera. Maybe as early as January 12: Antun is expected in Italy for the Super Cup. All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport