Juve relies on K2

LUCCA SCALA POSITIONS IN THE PREFERENCES OF JUVE: PURCHASE IN SUMMER POSSIBLE

Lucca climbs positions in Juve's preferences: purchase possible in the summerLorenzo Lucca, a center forward in the 2000 class of Pisa, remains a very topical name for the Juventus transfer market. According to what reported by “Calciomercato.com”, the Juventus club would be seriously thinking about buying the bomber card, …

JUVENTUS-ATALANTA 0-1 – FEW SUFFICIENCIES, THE WORST ARE ALEX SANDRO AND MORATA

Juventus-Atalanta 0-1 - Few enough, the worst are Alex Sandro and MorataSZCZESNY 6 – Impossible to give the Pole insufficiency, given that he was a non-paying spectator of the match. Nothing can on Zapata’s goal, the Colombian’s conclusion was unstoppable for everyone. CUADRADO 6 – As a full-back he cannot exploit …

JUVENTUS SPRING-LAZIO, DATE AND TIME OF THE ITALIAN CUP MATCH RELEASED

Juventus Primavera-Lazio, date and time of the Coppa Italia match announcedLega Serie A has announced dates and times of the matches of the first knockout round of the Coppa Italia Primavera. Juventus will play against Lazio in Vinovo on Wednesday 1 December at 11 am.

LIVE TJ – LOW DEGREE INJURY PER CHURCH. INJURIES EXCLUDED BINDING CAPSULES FOR MCKENNIE. TOMORROW AT 12 WILL SPEAK HAPPY

LIVE TJ - Low Grade Injury for Church. Excluding ligament capsule injuries for McKennie. Allegri will speak tomorrow at 12 14:02 – TRAINING ENDED – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of today’s session: “The busy calendar of Juventus continues, which this morning met at the JTC to start preparing the …

