Juve, renewal Bernardeschi: change agent from Raiola to Pastorello

Federico Bernardeschi changes agents, somewhat surprisingly, passing from Mino Raiola’s team to Federico Pastorello’s. The latter had already welcomed Arthur Melo among his clients last week, returning in fact to the first team of the Lady where he had been missing since Stephen Lichtsteiner. On the other hand, the negotiations entered into with the Juventus management in the summer of 2019 to bring Romelu Lukaku to Turin, who then signed for Inter, did not go well.

Renewal operation

“It should have happened sooner, but sometimes good things take longer to happen! I am proud to announce that Federico Bernardeschi has signed with P&P Sport Management! Welcome Faith! ”, The agent’s message on social media. Which reveals the rumors leaked at the time of the agreement between the player and Raiola, when he decided to leave the lawyer Giuseppe Bozzo. For Pastorello, who seems to have convinced the number twenty of the Italian national team by establishing a good harmony from a human as well as a professional point of view, the challenge to define the future of the player begins immediately, which will expire with Juve on 30 June 2022. Raiola seems to have already started a discussion with the management for the renewal, but we will have to start from scratch. They hope to find the best solution for everyone.