Juve report cards – McKennie pick, Morata-Rabiot rejected. Alex Sandro, what a mistake

INTER 2-1 JUVENTUS

(35 ‘Martinez, 120’ Sanchez; 25 ‘McKennie)

Perin 6.5 – Try to parry that penalty there. Killed by Lautaro, he puts his big hand on Dumfries and denies him the goal. He is vaccinated for challenges like this, and more. Sanchez’s goal leaves him without the possibility of a reply.

De Sciglio 5 – Ups and downs: today plus seconds. It comes from the goal of Rome, he falls asleep and knocks out Dzeko who could not create dangers from there.

Rugani 6 – Ready to go, the Sarajevo swan flies over his head. In some way he takes his measures: behind Juve he swerves little.

Chiellini 6.5 – Risks on Barella: Duties grace him, doubts remain. Filed the slow motion, his test is from scratch. That is, the number of mistakes he makes. In the end, mocked by the companion.

Alex Sandro 4 – One day, Juve bought a Brazilian full-back: class and drive, with a good defensive phase. Another day, it somehow became normal that he couldn’t go beyond the homework. Heavy mistake at 120 ‘.

Locatelli 5.5 – He has to make more wood than anything else. Only fifty touches of the ball: he is not the one who dictates the pace of the game. (From 91 ‘Bentancur 6 – The race does not change, but at least enter with desire).

Rabiot 5 – A shiver goes down Allegri’s back and subjected when he risks his own goal with a clumsy pumpkin. Adrien, do something like Juve.

Bernardeschi 6.5 – Who would have thought, a few months ago, that mentally it would have been up to him to put the team on his shoulders? Mistakes and plays, but he is among the leaders at the moment. (From 79 ‘Arthur 5.5 – The usual script: touches and touches, more would be needed).

Kulusevski 6 – Without the Church, he is called to give answers. He offers them, stamped Brozovic but also with discreet hints of tearing. There are still hints, but the applause of the Juventus fans in Turin earned him. (From 74 ‘Dybala 6.5 – He seems to have a very clear, extremely lucid idea of ​​what it means to have Juventus 10 on your shoulders).

McKennie 6.5 – A little inside, a little trocar, at the start it is Allegri’s tactical move that Inter cannot read. A alohomora and unlock the game. We don’t know how it translates garra in Texan slang, but he puts it there.

Morata 5 – Many movements, little yield. Better with the race in progress, let’s put it this way. He has to carry the cross and hold the foil, it’s true. However, this cannot be enough between now and the end of the season. (From 89 ‘Kean 5 – Not better than mate).

Merry 6 – Short of men, come up with ideas. McKennie is a good idea, Dybala enters late but is there in the perspective of extra time. Juve play badly, but it’s nothing new. He, the man of individualisms, is betrayed by a single: emblematic.

