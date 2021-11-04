Juve, retirement suspended. But the team will be on the pitch today

In fact, the withdrawal is over. And by the will of the same author of the ‘punishment’. Max Allegri has dissolved the very last reserves and broke delays and lines: the players are no longer required to stay at the JHotel for this night (post Zenit) and for the following one, with the team also called to report and therefore on the field today for the ‘work out. No day off, simply a pact between Allegri and the players that suspends the meeting point and leaves the players with the right serenity (and recovery) after an evidently very convincing victory.

BUT IT’S NOT OVER – Tuesday and Wednesday normally, but from Thursday the retreat will be reinstated. Allegri explained: “I’m the coach, I’m not a watchdog. We went there yesterday morning, we had a good training session: tonight there was a great waste of energy and the match against Fiorentina will be a difficult match.” . For this we need to compact and unite, to make a change. Starting today and more concretely from Thursday. A couple of days of normality to relax souls and recover energy. But always with the goal in mind.