Juve returns to the field, Bonucci points to Verona

TURIN – Work resumed at Continassa this afternoon. With so much, so much enthusiasm. It is because beyond the specific cases of two or three directly involved – on which the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic it can also have immediate effects: Morata, Kean, Dybala – in general, the maxi-purchase of the Fiorentina striker can only resonate like a shrill trumpet to charge a potentially bright future. In the sense that many, on the outside, gave it practically in disarray and almost without a lira, this one Juventus a distant relative of the one that dominated far and wide: in Italy and almost also in Europe. And instead, thanks to the coup just scored, it is clear to everyone (both sailors and helmsmen) how much whoever is in charge intends to return to travel at full speed. The project exists and is as ambitious as before and more than before. The fact that you do not want to waste money does not mean that you do not want to spend it to make a team worthy of it. So: up your sleeves, and row because there is a place in the Champions League to go and there is a championship to make sense of. Merry it will also leverage these aspects. He will speak to the group all together (yes, in short, who is not in the national team …). He will probably take someone aside: in addition to Morata, obviously, two little words also to Kean and then when it is possible to Dybala to better define the tactical situation (…)
The return of Bonucci
(…) Furthermore, Allegri has to do without Federico church, fresh from knee surgery, who will have to stay out for at least 6 months but more likely 7. And, yesterday’s news, he must do without the second goalkeeper Mattia Perin, positive result at Covid. The deputy Szczesny yesterday he reassured: “Always positive, today a little more than usual! I’m fine and I can’t wait to get back to training on the pitch“. Instead, Leonardo’s recovery work proceeds Bonucci who had missed the last few games due to a muscle discomfort but who looks to Juventus-Verona on February 6 as well as on the date of his resumption, as well as the resumption of the championship. He has just made a blitz in Coverciano to take part in the tactical session, but from today he returns to focus on the Juventus fate.
