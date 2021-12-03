Juve, Ronaldo’s “paper” at the center of the Prisma investigation: the prosecutor’s office ready to summon Mendes | News

L’Prisma investigation proceeds quickly. Yesterday there Prosecutor of Turin he heard for nearly four hours Giovanni Manna, the manager in charge of the second team of the Juve. As the Gazzetta dello Sport tells today, Manna is not among the six under investigation but, as already happened for Paolo Morganti, Head of Football Operations of the Juventus club, and Federico Cherubini, manager of the sports area, was heard as a person informed on the facts. The Juventus manager was asked to clarify the transactions that involved the young players included in the 42 operations which investigations are focusing on. From what has been leaked, the interview with the Prosecutor’s Office has not brought new elements to the investigation which in the coming days, presumably in the coming week, will see the summons of other club executives before the investigators.

Certainties about when they will be heard the president Andrea Agnelli, the vice Pavel Nedved and the former head of the sports area Fabio Paratici (today at Tottenham) there are none. For the moment, their calls have not been scheduled. Right now the greatest attention is directed to the issue Cristiano Ronaldo, to try to clarify that “famous card that does not have to exist theoretically” spoken of in an interception in the hands of the prosecutors. For the investigators, those words would refer to an agreement between the Portuguese footballer and the club on the payment of deferred salaries during the pandemic or to an agreement signed between the parties last summer at the time of CR7’s transfer to Manchester United. In recent days, word had spread of a possible summoning of the player to the Prosecutor’s Office, more likely – as the Gazzetta dello Sport reiterates – that to clarify it can instead be called his attorney, Jorge Mendes. If and when it is not yet known: everything should still take place not before Christmas.

