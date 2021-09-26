Juve-Sampdoria 3-2: Locatelli solid worker, Cuadrado distracted

Juventus-Sampdoria: another 3-2 for the bianconeri, what worked and what didn’t at the Allianz Stadium.

PERIN 6 – Looks like an extra from the Aquaman movie. He has no fault on goals and, like all citizens of Atlantis, he wonders why they chose one of the least expressive actresses in the world for the role of Mera who, even with a padded bra, does not bring boobs as a dowry.

CUADRADO 5.5 – Today his vote would be 6. Yet he loses that bloody ball, like James Dean, in Burned Youth, who can’t save Plato, shouting: it was foul! Otherwise the ending would have been too simple.

BONUCCI 6 – Of course he takes the penalty, but on the next corner, he is still thinking about the post he has to write on Instagram; in the second half he feels like Al Pacino in The Irishman: an eighty-year-old who has to prove 50.

DE LIGT 6.5 – Sure and decisive cold, like the Nobel Prize winner, from France, Gao XinJiang, who does everything to avoid involving you, and getting involved, because Bonucci has forbidden him from long balls. If he is not from Juve, then you have to sell at least 24 players and buy as many.

CHIELLINI 6.5 – He does not play badly, yet, getting excited in that way, for a couple of interventions at the end, with Sampdoria, which is not that of 90-91, seems to be the enthusiasm for the usual useless book by Daria Bignardi, hailed as a masterpiece by the husband (Luca Sofri) and Cristina Parodi; but can one who worked on the first edition of Big Brother be defined as intellectual?

ALEX SANDRO 6 – If Yoshida hadn’t been lost, on the occasion of the goal, he would have been a perfect fighting Thor: shy in the opposing area, but decisive in his own half, who pushes the ball away, as precise as Molnjr. Instead he is a simple Cypher: the superhero who can speak all languages, useful when it comes to going out on the Romagna coast to tow, but useless in a fight against Thanos; like having the “Chain Reaction” champion next to him to pass the ball to.

BENTANCUR 5.5 – The usual game; he does not understand the difference between: saying, doing and kissing and continues kissing, when he could do, and saying when he should pull. There is no way out of its mediocrity.

LOCATELLI 7 – In the end he redeems himself and brings out the player he is: solid midfield worker who knows how to be ready; it will not be the “brilliant friend” to whom to pass the ball to change the result, but a good Italian yellow, of which we do not know the killer.

BERNARDESCHI 5 – I only became aware of his presence on the pitch when he came out. You know the kidnapped girl from The Missing? The one who continues to do a string of nonsense and hope to be killed by the bad guys? In the end, if there is no penalty lottery, it would be the case that he was stationed on the bench. Well done! Just him.

RAMSEY 5 – Allegri had felt the death of a VIP in the air, and he deployed him on the field, but he runs at zero kilometer, not even able to walk the dog.

CHURCH 6.5 – To be preserved as a relic; the only one who always tries; today, however, he wants to overdo it and often finds himself stumbling alone, like Matt Damon’s Martian who has to fertilize potatoes with his own feces, and misses the moment.

DYBALA 7 – Robert E. Howard’s haunted character Solomon Kane has Paulo’s mood swings. When he catches a glimpse of the evil one, his Puritan soul takes over and transforms the opposing defense into pirates, ghosts or vampires. And then, at the height of it, when it looked like he could even face the final monster, he comes out in tears.

KULUSEVSKI 6.5 – Gigi la Trottola enters the format, short and out of shape, and then recovers in the second half when, as in the anime of the same name, he becomes a ping-pong champion, imagining himself to be tall and handsome, and provides the assist for the final victory and screams: we will fight for world peace, social justice and white panties.

MORATA 5.5 – The Butcher was a film that, apart from the very hot and very naked Alba Parietti, totally expressionless, had less to offer than the Corna Vissute comic (of which our attacker has the complete collection); a bit like Alvaro’s game who misses two easy goals and leaves the penalty to Bonucci.

KEAN SV – He enters and has time for a confrontation with Alex Sandro.

ALLEGRI 5.5 – Continuing to insist on reading Donna Moderna, Donna & Mamma, Gioia, Grazia and Grand Hotel will certainly make Ambra happy, much less the Juventus fan. The change from Chiesa to Chiellini remains inexplicable to me, we hope he understands what is right to do.

TENET IN THE DARK – (We rewind time and change the past, aware of what happened in the future)

Arrivabene, Cherubini and Allegri. In short, the names are the ones that should make you dream.

Who among us would prefer to go to the hospital “the incurable”, rather than the “Do well Brothers”?

The suit, however, does not make the monk and if you have taken Sarri, and you have not bought him even a player, it is right that in Allegri, the only purchase, you do it after the first championship game, otherwise what good is it?

Refounding means starting from scratch.

There is something, much more must be scrapped away, we hope they understand what is needed.