Juve Sassuolo Primavera report cards: Senko wall, Iling a sentence

The votes and judgments of the protagonists of the match, valid for the sixteenth day of the championship: Juve Sassuolo Primavera report cards

VOTES

Senko 7.5 He is always found attentive the few times he is called into question. A safety for the whole department.

Savona 7 Play with resourcefulness along the right flank. Game of great solidity.

Nzouango sv. From 10 ‘ Hasa 6.5 A lot of density in the middle of the field, he runs and works hard, just like Bonatti likes. In the second half, despite the tiredness, it increases the revs of its engine. From 83 ′ Doratiotto sv.

Citi 7 Quick and timely in the interventions, he also shows up in the opponent’s penalty area hitting the header sensationally.

Rouhi 6.5 He tries with some timid attempts from distance, well in the non-possession phase.

Mulazzi 7 Excellent work in the coverage phase, where he proves careful in the advances. At the same time it regularly pushes itself to occupy the spaces forward.

Bonetti 6.5 Fixed presence in the middle of the field, he talks with his teammates in a careful and productive way for the Bianconeri’s maneuver. From 83 ′ Maressa sv.

Turicchia 6.5 Purposeful in the construction phase, he hits a post in the first half with a right shot aimed at the corner

Iling 8 Quick from the very first bars of the match, the goal rewards him for the attitude and dedication shown not only in today’s match. He completed his excellent performance with an assist to Chibozo.

Mbangula 6.5 When he has the ball between his feet he unleashes himself in speed, creating more than a few headaches for the opposing defense. From 90 ′ Cow sv.

Chibozo 7.5 It devours a great chance at the start, it grows with the passing of the minutes until you find the net in the final of the first half.

Bonatti 7.5 His team starts with his foot firmly pressed on the accelerator and is rewarded by two goals both arrived in the first fraction and which immediately direct the discussion. In the second half, the Juventus team changed their attitude and excellently defended the precious advantage accumulated in the first fraction.