Juve scares Milan: Romagnoli idea, insertion for Alvarez | News

After the departures of Merih Demiral And Cristian Romero, in home Juve you look with great interest at defender market in view of a restyling of the backward department. In particular, the Juventus managers would be following the situation of Alessio Romagnoli. The player would like to renew with Milan, but the distance on the figures with Maldini & Co. could allow the Juve to enter the negotiations and propose a signing closer to the requests of the player. But that’s not all. In addition to Romagnoli, Juve would also be aiming Julian Alvarez, River Plate striker already in the Rossoneri’s sights.

Numbers in hand, at the moment Romagnoli earns around 5.5 million euros per season and, given the trend, it will not be easy to find another club willing to approach this figure again for the former Giallorossi. At Milan there is a desire to keep the central player, but at a much lower cost. Situation that leaves the door open to other clubs. Juve included.

With Chiellini at the end of the credits, the Bianconeri are looking for a defender to shore up the department and could find the necessary resources by saving Rugani’s salary, which expires in 2023 and is currently on the payroll of 3 million per season. A scenario that would allow Cherubini to put a salary of around 4 million a year on the plate for Romagnoli. A figure that perhaps no other club can afford at the moment and which in fact represents a great temptation for the player, however, very attached to the Rossoneri environment despite the scarce use of the last period.

Different speech instead for Julian Alvarez. Paired with Milan and Fiorentina, the 21-year-old striker expiring with River Plate recently would also have ended up on Juve’s radar. According to reports in Argentina, the bianconeri would like to wait until June to take it at no cost, but a move by the Viola to anticipate everyone cannot be ruled out. Especially if Vlahovic were to leave as early as January.