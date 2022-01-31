Juve sells Ramsey: it is made for the sale to Rangers

On the last day of the transfer market Juventus finds the solution and completes the sale of Aaron Ramsey: the Welshman accepted the loan to the Rangers – who will be able to exercise a right of redemption option – and is preparing to land in the Scottish league. The bianconeri will pay 30% of the salary.

The adventure between the Welsh player and Madama reaches the end of the credits, and after several refusals towards different destinations, the native of Caerphilly has dissolved his reservations giving his green light to the operation with the Scottish Premier League leaders. And with which he passed the medical examinations.

The club coached by Giovanni Van Bronckhorst decided to sink the blow right in the final stages of the transfer session, following the knee injury remedied by Ianis Hagi last January 21 in the Scottish Cup match against Stirling Albion. Hitch that forced the 1998 class to have surgery and to close his season prematurely. Inconvenience that pushed the Glasgow association towards a last minute solution, identified in the number 8 of Juve.

All defined, therefore. Ramsey says goodbye to Italy, where he played from the 2019-2020 season, after having struck a total of 70 games and 6 goals for Juventus.