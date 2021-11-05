Sports

Juve, Soulé with Dybala and Messi: the climb continues

Playmaker, Argentine, left-handed and black and white: just like Paulo Dybala. But, at home, from an early age compared to Angel for characteristics Of Maria, which actually and in proportion it closely resembles. Although his idol, in addition to Aguero for reasons of cheering in the family that wink at Independiente, it has always been Leo Messi. Already: Dybala, Di Maria and Messi. Matias Soulé, a talent born in 2003 at Juventus, will share with them his first experience inArgentina, since the coach of the albiceleste Lionel Staircases included him – along with seven other very youngsters – among the 34 called up for the matches in Uruguay and Brazil (scheduled respectively on 13 and 17 November) on the way to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

A surprising call for a boy who has not yet made his Serie A debut, a singular situation that evokes the case of Zaniolo in blue thanks to Mancini, were it not for the “spoiler” of President Andrea Lambs during the speech at the shareholders’ meeting last week. And for a seasonal performance that had long since catalysed the spotlight on the performance of the Mar del Plata attacking midfielder, who landed in Vinovo in January 2020. His move to Juventus, at the time, had caused chatter: a bit because the Juventus had burned the competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​Chelsea and especially Monaco, partly because his move had yielded a handful of flies to the Velez Sarsfield who had raised it, due to the legislation on the “patria potestad”. Who had assured Juventus a free transfer and father Nestor a despicable series of threats from the fans.

