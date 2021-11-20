“Juve start disastrous, without three reinforcements he will have to play in the worst possible way to win. Sarri ate in a dish where he had previously spat”

Francesco Oppini, a fan of Juventus, but also a sports commentator with a participation in the Big Brother Vip, son of Franco Oppini and Alba Parietti, gave an interview to Elena Bravetti for Lalaziosiamonoi.it:

1. Complicated start for Juventus, with a lot of pre-Champions retirement. Before the break, the narrow victory against Fiorentina. What is the current moment? Does the latest success give you more confidence in view of the next engagements?

“I would say that it was a disastrous start to the season in the league, not difficult. It is quite another thing for Europe, and this is species. A team that struggles to score points and loses against Empoli, Sassuolo and Verona, and then he wins against the European champions in the Champions League gives us to think. The problem is that this group, until the moment they have a couple of references in the middle of the field and a striker who solves the hole left by Ronaldo, will have to play in the worst possible way he knows in order to win, and therefore that of 1 to 0. He does not make the game, he suffers the other team, defends himself and hopes in the play of a single as happened with Fiorentina, with Chelsea, with the Rome”.

2. Lazio have had a fluctuating performance but for some matches they seem to have found a balance. What game do you expect at the Olimpico?

“Lazio is one of the teams with the highest quality ever in the middle of the field in Italy. This year the landslide that has occurred is the fact of losing Inzaghi, finding an integralist coach like Sarri who wanted to upset things above all in the defensive phase. It’s a nice line-up to see, they dribble well, they have a lot of quality players, physicality. It’s a tough game, after the break you never know how to get there, how you recover the players. This applies to both, of course . It is always a lottery match. It will be a particular match: Sarri will also want a revenge like Tudor in the last match of Verona against Juve. ”

3. Sarri has always been rather critical of his experience in Juventus, which ended in any case with the victory of a Scudetto. As a fan, what memories do you have of those months? And what, in your opinion, went wrong? Where is it wrong?

“As far as I know Sarri had problems with most of the locker room. I consider him a serious professional but humanly he is a character that I would never have approached Juventus. stadium, for the quarrel with Mancini in an Inter – Napoli in which not very nice terms came out on the sidelines in front of everyone. . He ate on a plate where he had previously spat. I remember Sarri’s year as a winning year, Juventus won the ninth consecutive Scudetto, but perhaps the saddest year for world football because it was the season of Covid. A year in which, if this had probably not happened, Lazio could perhaps aspire to reach the top two. With hindsight we will never be able to say “.

4. In all likelihood, Immobile will not be in the game: how much can his absence weigh and, in general, what are your thoughts on the attacker? Also as regards the criticism he receives in the national team …

“Immobile is a constant bomber, every year he scores his goals with great continuity. Some say he is not a player for a great team, but for me Lazio is a very important club, together with Napoli they are the only one who has removed trophies to Juventus. As for his absence, it would obviously please the Juventus fans. Even if at the moment I’m more worried about whether we will have people like Dybala, Bentancur and all those who have returned damaged from the national team on the field. ”

5. Speaking in general of Serie A, and focusing on the positions at the end of the championship, who do you see as the winner of the Scudetto? And who for the other three Champions positions?

“I see Napoli more ready than the others, they have a good team, they have very few goals. Spalletti seems to be the right coach in the right place. The problem is always the same, the square. pressure that will go up. I always say that Inter are equipped to do well again this year. The only real unknown is the coach, Inzaghi has never raised the trophies that count. Conte would have been the favorite of new, with Inzaghi we say that those three who are in front at the moment deserve the places they have. For fourth place, I see one between Juventus, Atalanta, Rome and Lazio. “

6. The feeling is that Allegri has greatly raised the expectations of the fans. Now that the results are not on his side, do you think he has also lost the support of the fans? Or rather, he too was questioned, or was it still decided to continue to bet on him?

“As for Allegri, this year there was a sort of positive popular uprising dictated by journalists. The fans follow what they read. It has been said that Juventus were as competitive with Allegri as Inter. It seems to me a great nonsense. Allegri is a great manager, he knows football very well. But you play football with quality players, and if you don’t have them you don’t go anywhere “