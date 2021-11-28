Juve submerged by whistles: fury of the fans and chants: ‘out of the co …’. Allegri burst out, only 5 under the curve | A league

The knockout with Chelsea, the capital gains scandal and the subsequent investigation by the Turin prosecutor’s office and today the knockout against Atalanta. Three disappointments that did not go unnoticed in the hearts of Juventus fans who at the Stadium made the team feel all their disappointment.

Already during the race there were many whistles reserved for the 11 in the field, At half-time the team was accompanied to the locker room by a shower of whistlesie at the time of returning to the field in the second half after a lack of reaction to the disadvantage situation, the classic choirs also started: “Out of the co …. We want 11 lions”. It didn’t help, or rather Juve didn’t manage to overturn the disadvantage 1-0 and then the whistles were repeated both towards Alvaro Morata at the moment of the change, however, cheered by Allegri, both towards the whole team on the triple whistle.

The tension in the environment is evident to the point that the Juventus coach literally exploded in the final, letting himself go to a gesture of anger towards the fourth official and entering the tunnel of the changing rooms. Add to this that only 5 players went to “apologize” under the curve at the final whistle. These are Bonucci, Szczesny, Dybala, de Ligt and Cuadrado.