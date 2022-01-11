Juve, Supercoppa hub. Eyes on Azmoun, expiring at Zenith

TURIN – An opportunity Mauricio Pochettino he had granted it to him, but those who saw him at work tell of a fairly intangible proof. Mauro Icardi owner alongside Mbappé against Lyon: an intriguing couple, however the Argentine did not take the opportunity to give a signal of presence in the PSG orphan of Messi And Neymar , among others. And so the former Interista remains at the center of the market debate on a future yet to be written. After all, the climate in Paris has not changed in these first days of January: as soon as the big names currently out of action will be re-enlisted, Maurito’s status will return to the usual one. What, to be clear, the attacker and his entourage don’t like at all. The more than logical ambition of the 28-year-old from Rosario is to play, score and win in a team that places him at the center of the project, where he acts as a true reference, not as one of many. That’s why the wife Wanda Nara and the intermediaries already in action do not stop testing the ground, given that Paris Saint-Germain does not close its doors to anyone.

Bargain hunting

The Icardi-Juventus affair remains standing, despite its complexity, while the fresh injury of church adds one more hint on the theme of market strategies studied at Continassa. In fact, it is not certain that the leaders of the Juventus club consider the battery of external players available to be so complete Merry to be able to make up for the long absence of the former Fiorentina. In this sense, keep an eye on the crossroads marked on the calendar: tomorrow there is Inter-Juve for the Super Cup and after this match the managers of the Juventus market will pull the strings and make definitive decisions. They will solve the following knots, before eventually launching themselves on the market: do we need a replacement for the Church or not? And the arrival of a center forward who can speak the same language as Dybala and partners is it a solution to ride? Federico certainly has characteristics that are difficult to recognize in his teammates: in addition to the sprint, there are goals (18 in a year and a half) to replace. Therefore, if Juve decide to look for an alternative, they could come back strong Martial. The Frenchman coming out of Manchester United, already in the sights of Seville and Newcastle, is not a first striker, but he can be adapted there, also because he has the goal in his blood and in double figures he often and willingly goes. Much more than a Bernardeschi or a Kulusevski, so to speak. Another matter, however, whether the bomber will be the hot topic of the post Super Cup.

