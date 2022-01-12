Juve, Szczesny could play: Allegri’s choice. To Milan by car alone

“The players with at least one vaccination, performed for at least 15 days, will be regularly on the pitch. Szczesny is an exception because he only took the first dose between the end of 2021 and these first days of 2022. As a result, he can play by presenting a negative buffer – and here there are no problems – but he cannot share bus and hotel with his teammates. This is why he slept in Turin last night and today he will arrive at the stadium with a car dedicated only to him. Likewise, after the game he will return to Turin alone. No problem with regards to the use of changing rooms and pitch, his workplaces. Tek can freely play and shower with his teammates for his qualification as a pro footballer, who exercises his skills on the pitch. his professional activity. In short, he will be regularly available but Allegri, considering (also) the peculiarity of his day, has chosen to send him on the bench despite the excellent moment of form “, explains La Gazzetta dello Sport.