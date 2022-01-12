Juve, Szczesny could play: Allegri’s choice. To Milan by car alone
The Juve coach has announced that Perin will play, as the Pole does not yet have the green pass and cannot travel with his team
In Juve that will challenge Inter in the Super Cup tonight, Szczesny will not be in the goal. Allegri will field Perin, as announced at the conference, because the Polish goalkeeper does not yet have the green pass.
“The players with at least one vaccination, performed for at least 15 days, will be regularly on the pitch. Szczesny is an exception because he only took the first dose between the end of 2021 and these first days of 2022. As a result, he can play by presenting a negative buffer – and here there are no problems – but he cannot share bus and hotel with his teammates. This is why he slept in Turin last night and today he will arrive at the stadium with a car dedicated only to him. Likewise, after the game he will return to Turin alone. No problem with regards to the use of changing rooms and pitch, his workplaces. Tek can freely play and shower with his teammates for his qualification as a pro footballer, who exercises his skills on the pitch. his professional activity. In short, he will be regularly available but Allegri, considering (also) the peculiarity of his day, has chosen to send him on the bench despite the excellent moment of form “, explains La Gazzetta dello Sport.
“On Saturday Szczesny will be able to return to group life with his teammates fifteen days after the first vaccination. In the next few days, therefore, we will understand what will happen for Juve-Udinese on Saturday, even if the Pole seems to be the favorite to go on goal. the fifteen days had not elapsed, in fact, he could take advantage of the calendar, which offers him a home match: in Turin, it is much less complicated to avoid retirement and show up at the stadium for the match. what the protocol-Allegri foresees: in the end, however, he decides “, adds the newspaper.
