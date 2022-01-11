Juve, Szczesny out is a big problem: that’s why he misses the Super Cup. The defense of ‘reserve’ and the arrow of Marotta | First page

“Tomorrow Perin plays in goal. Tek will arrive at the last moment, there is a defined protocol. All the players are vaccinated, he is the last one to be vaccinated. He does not have a Green pass until the day after tomorrow, can arrive at the last moment and goes to the bench. I am calm and serene, I am happy that you play. “So, in the press conference on the eve of the Super Cup against Inter, Massimiliano Allegri announced the absence of Szczesny between the goalposts of the Juventus in the challenge of tomorrow.

SZCZESNY OUT, THE REASON – As communicated by the Juventus club itself, the Polish goalkeeper started the anti-Covid vaccination cycle a few days ago and therefore at the moment he is not in possession of the “green certificate” necessary to frequent the common areas to share with other companions. The new rules in force since January 10 provide that those who do not have the Green Pass cannot have direct contact with other members during the hours of approaching the match, during group activities (bus trip and pickup). And therefore for Szczesny, who started the vaccination process a couple of days ago, it is in fact impossible to take part in the match as a starter: he will only be able to go to the bench after having exhibited the negative result of a swab.

SECOND LINES DEFENSE – For Juve and Allegri this is a significant problem, which perhaps could have been avoided if the club and the player moved faster. Szczesny is in great shape, as demonstrated by the penalty saved in Roma-Juve, and, without detracting from Perin (four goals conceded in four seasonal matches, with Sampdoria, Sassuolo and Fiorentina), having him in goal would have given the Juventus rearguard a greater specific weight. In fact, without the Pole and without the other players out due to suspension or injury, Juve at the Meazza, between goal and defensive quartet, will take the field with the second lines (now also considering Chiellini as such, compared to Bonucci and De Ligt): Perin; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Pellegrini.

AND MAROTTA … – There is no doubt that Szczesny’s absence will account for an advantage for Inter. And, speaking of Nerazzurri, footballers and vaccines, today the poisonous words that Republic has attributed in recent days to Inter Beppe Marotta: “Vaccino and Green pass? Everyone at Inter has it, how are the others?”.