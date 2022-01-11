Sports

Juve, Szczesny without green pass: first dose just now

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

The issue will not have repercussions on the next matches: when in possession of the document, the Pole will return regularly to the group

Wojciech Szczesny will not take the field for the Super Cup final against Inter. “It will come on the bench“, Massimiliano Allegri anticipated during the press conference on the eve, explaining in more detail the reasons for the exclusion:” Tomorrow will come at the last moment, since we must follow a precise protocol – explained the Juventus coach -. He is the last to be vaccinated and is waiting for the green pass “.

the vaccination process

The Polish extreme defender began the vaccination process only a couple of days ago, consequently – according to the new provisions – he cannot have direct contact with the other members during the hours of approaching the match during group activities (bus travel and withdrawal). However, the question will not have an impact on the next matches: “All the players are vaccinated, Tek is the last one”. In short, when he is in possession of the green pass, the player will return to regularly carry out all the activities of the first team group.

January 11, 2022 (change January 11, 2022 | 16:23)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Barcelona, ​​cardiac arrhythmia for Aguero: out at least three months | News

November 1, 2021

Red Bull has also landed in Italian football

December 11, 2021

“I have to improve a lot in this respect!”

4 weeks ago

Cassano unmasks the crowds of CR7, Buffon knows everything

December 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button