Juve, Szczesny without green pass: first dose just now

Wojciech Szczesny will not take the field for the Super Cup final against Inter. “It will come on the bench “, Massimiliano Allegri anticipated during the press conference on the eve, explaining in more detail the reasons for the exclusion:” Tomorrow will come at the last moment, since we must follow a precise protocol – explained the Juventus coach -. He is the last to be vaccinated and is waiting for the green pass “.

the vaccination process

–

The Polish extreme defender began the vaccination process only a couple of days ago, consequently – according to the new provisions – he cannot have direct contact with the other members during the hours of approaching the match during group activities (bus travel and withdrawal). However, the question will not have an impact on the next matches: “All the players are vaccinated, Tek is the last one”. In short, when he is in possession of the green pass, the player will return to regularly carry out all the activities of the first team group.