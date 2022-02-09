Juve, Tardelli: ‘Vlahovic still needs to improve, Dybala can do more. On Zakaria and the Scudetto … ‘

Interviewed by The Corriere dello SportMarco Tardelli spoke of the Juve focusing mainly on new purchases Vlahovic And Zakaria.

VLAHOVIC – “Excellent debut. Excellent performance. It was what Allegri was missing, a point of reference up front. Among other things, we saw Morata play a good game in support. A good signing, this is what we can say at the moment. . He looks a bit like Vieri, here. Even if comparisons always leave something to be desired. In my opinion he still needs to improve a lot. In quality, in minimizing the number of errors. Less in team play. It seems to me that even now he is capable of moving in harmony with his companions. However, in this respect too, he can and must grow “.







DYBALA AND ZAKARIA – “Dybala is an excellent player who has to do more. At least, he has to do a lot more if he wants to be the leader of a team. This also applies to Zakaria. On Sunday against Verona he played a good match, not exceptional. Then he scored And that’s okay. There he was very good at introducing him. But as I know him he has other characteristics that are useful in the Juventus midfield and that we saw very little the other night […]. So far she hasn’t contributed much. Without the goal he would have been on the verge of sufficiency “.







AMBITIONS – “Allegri talks about fourth place. All right, that’s how much he needs to get to the Champions League. Can you think bigger? Of course, if the others stop. Meanwhile, by losing the derby, Inter gave breath back to the tournament. And Saturday he goes to Naples. Juventus can do everything, but there are three teams to overcome, not one. Moreover Allegri managed a similar comeback once. But there were no such structured opponents. Inter is always the favorite. “.







VAR – “There are always different evaluations. What do I have to tell you, I don’t like the Var. But they say it’s needed and we want it. So the rules are these and they can’t be changed. It all depends on the personality of the referees. It seems to me that the referees willingly allow themselves to be saved by the Var “.