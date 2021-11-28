Juve tension, Allegri infuriates the fans. Two more injuries

Tension at Juventus after the home defeat against Atalanta, the fifth in fourteen league games. Massimiliano Allegri, who left the pitch in the final, amid the whistles of an angry Allianz Stadium, has to deal with two other injuries.

Juventus-Atalanta, the fans boo: five under the curve

The Juventus fans expressed all their disappointment at the end of the match, many boos and the chorus “Out of the co…. We want 11 lions “. The crowd also challenged the team at half-time and at the time of the substitutions. At the end of the match five players headed under the curve to apologize to the fans at the final whistle: the team leaders, that is Bonucci, Szczesny, Dybala, de Ligt and Cuadrado.

Juventus-Atalanta, Allegri’s words infuriate the fans

The Bianconeri coach in Dazn expressed himself thus on the match: “Tonight was a performance along the lines of that of Rome with Lazio, that of Fiorentina, with Milan itself. Let’s say that we little capitalize on what we create. Tonight Atalanta I think they shot very little on goal, I think Zapata did the only pitch on our mistake. It is normal that then you have to score because the goal difference is what counts “.

A sentence from Allegri he is making the fans angry on social media: “I have my evaluations on the team, on which I have great confidence, they are guys to whom absolutely nothing can be said after such a performance. On the contrary you just have to compliment the boys. The judgments then touch on those who speak and those who say ”.

Allegri admitted the difficulties in front of goal: “There was some anxiety, in a hurry. When you don’t score, there is concern. But the only thing we have to do is work, as we have always done, and try to win a game. We have to be realistic, at the moment we are worth this ranking, the team, the coach and everything else ”.

Juventus-Atalanta: the conditions of Chiesa and McKennie

Juventus must also deal with two other injuries: be it Federico Chiesa, is Weston McKennie they were forced out during the match. The former has a muscle problem in his left leg flexor, while the US international suffered a sprained knee. Both will be evaluated in the coming days.

