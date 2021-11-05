Juve, that’s why Allegri is calm

The analysis

Because so far Juventus’ defeats or draws have come in very different ways, sometimes by episodes, other by circumstances, but Allegri has always noticed a good approach to the match («except in Verona», Specifies) and has always appreciated the possibility of being able to win. In Udine Juventus drew for two follies of Szczesny; against Empoli a Juventus a little shocked by CR7’s departure had nevertheless had many opportunities; against Napoli she took the field without five starters (who didn’t arrive in time from the national teams) and in any case she took the lead before giving away a goal (again Szczesny) and getting another one (Kean gored in her own goal); against Milan he conceded the equalizer in the final and in any case remains the only team in the league not to have lost against the Rossoneri; against Sassuolo he shot a lot on goal, sinning with precision, not initiative; against Verona she experienced a nightmare first half, dazed and dominated by the yellow-blue aggression, however, touching a draw at the end.

The moral

Is everything all right? In no way. Allegri is angry with a team that can’t stay focused for ninety minutes («Our matches are always too open, those of Juventus don’t have to be like that“) And that he must improve the defensive phase (“As soon as they take the ball, they start and move on, but they must give more availability in the non-possession phase»), But he knows he has quality players, he trusts the maturation of Dybala, believes in the overall value of the squad. Allegri’s problem is to make this squad and this team grow. And he himself says that he will get there: “In two weeks, a month, two months …“. The victories, especially those of the Champions League (4 out of 4), speak more clearly than the defeats and speak of a Juventus much more beautiful and stronger than the one mentioned in the Serie A standings. “But you have to be practical and realistic»Says Allegri:«And so tomorrow there is to win“.