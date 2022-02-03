Juve, the attack on Zaniolo is ready: uphill renewal with Roma. But there is competition from Paratici | First page

Zaniolo’s situation in Rome is anything but calm. The contract expires in 2024, and for the moment the Giallorossi general manager Tiago Pinto has postponed all speeches to the end of the season. “Now we have to fight to the end on three fronts,” he said at the conference. But then it also opens the doors to a possible farewell in the summer: “Neither I nor anyone else can guarantee that Zaniolo will stay in Rome next year”.

THE REQUEST FOR RENEWAL – The game for the renewal of the contract, therefore, is all to be played. And to date an offer from the company has not yet arrived. The player’s intentions are clear and he has already communicated it: Nicolò would like to upgrade to Mourinho’s squad, would like to improve his economic status, reaching an engagement similar to that of Lorenzo Pellegrini (about five million approximately). Zaniolo’s agent is often in Rome, but at the moment there are still no meetings scheduled with the management on the agenda.

THE FUTURE SLOPES – Meanwhile, at the window there are several top clubs interested in the boy and who are following the situation at the window. In Italy Juventus likes Zaniolo. The Juventus radar has always focused on the ’99 class and there have already been the first contacts with the player’s entourage, in the event of a break with Roma Juve is on pole for the player. Watch out for the competition though, because in the Premier League there is Fabio Paratici who has never stopped following him: the name of Zaniolo was in that famous pizzino in which the former Juventus manager had written the names of some goals to bring to Turin; and today he would like it for his Tottenham. The other English club that has a strong interest in the boy is Manchester United, who continues the pressure and awaits new developments on the situation. Zaniolo-Roma, for the renewal it is not the time. But a future in the Giallorossi is by no means taken for granted.