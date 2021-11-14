Juve, the background on Allegri’s request to Cherubini: the transfer plan has not changed for January | First page

A double request that remained unfulfilled at the end of August and which is now promptly reappearing. Juventus’ transfer plan for January is a kind of dejà vu because it starts from a very specific request made by Massimiliano Allegri to Federico Cherubini when the summer transfer market was experiencing its most important phase and which, however, remained unanswered at the time due to the well-known difficulties of the Juventus club.

THE REQUEST – There were about three weeks before the end of the market and in one of the operational meetings held at Continassa where both were present Massimiliano Allegri than the director of the sports area Cherubs, the Juventus coach underlined the feeling that in pink were missing both a central midfielder with different set-up characteristics from those of Locatelli (for which Juventus was still negotiating) is a more physical central striker than Alvaro Morata. Moise Kean eventually arrived in attack, but in midfield Juventus failed to close the Pjanic shot leaving both requests of the coach unanswered. THE MOVES FOR JANUARY – A request that has made a strong comeback for the next January market and in view of which Juventus is moving by respecting a well-defined script. The priority will be given absolutely to the central midfielder with the profiles of Witsel, Tchouameni, Kamara and Zakaria which remain at the top of the list of candidates and on which we will try to work at the lowest disbursement. It will be virutally impossible, however, to reach the main objective to reinforce the attack: Dusan Vlahovic. Juve cannot reach the 75 million requested by Commisso and, if the Serbian remains on the market, Juve will try again at the end of the season. In the meantime, we will think about less complicated and costly tracks For example Lucca of Pisa, Scamacca of Sassuolo, Alvarez of the River Plate and Mauro in the background Icardi whose situation (sentimental and with the PSG) continues to be taken into consideration but only at practically no cost.