Juve, the “Carta Ronaldo” and the developments: what can happen

And if the “Ronaldo card“Doesn’t it turn out? That is, if during the investigation of the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office the investigators did not find the document of which references emerge in the interceptions, what would happen? Well, admitted and not granted, that that was very important evidence to prove a crime or some specific responsibility of the Juventus and its leaders, the prosecution would be deprived of it. Which does not mean that in a possible trial phase they could consider the lack of collaboration of the Juventus in obtaining the card Ronaldo as a demonstration that that document was proof that it would aggravate their position and that is why it was made to disappear.

What could happen

Rhetorical expedient, because in practice the contents of that card apparently nobody knows them and therefore only hypotheses can be made, unless something more detailed emerges in some interception or in some deposition. Up until now, Juventus has been silent on this issue. Which, even in this case, leaves the field open to hypotheses, but the problem remains that no one seems to know exactly what is on this document. […] Having said that, returning to the hypothesis that the paper does not come out in the coming weeks, there would certainly remain more chatter than concrete effects on the judicial affair.

