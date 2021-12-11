Juve, the Champions League area is a mirage: the downsizing is total

A mirage. An image projected by the subconscious in the moment of greatest difficulty. But still a projected image, nothing concrete or graspable. Indeed, quite the opposite. This is what the Champions League zone represents for Juventus, after the draw against Venice.

How can the first 4 places in the standings be a realistic goal for this Juventus to date? Rhetorical question, I’m not. Allegri’s team is mentally weak, unable to react to the opponents’ goals, cannot stay on track and crumbles like a sand castle at the first storm. Ephemeral, the few times it plays well, only to disappear into the cosmic void. Immature pink? No, because the missing, often and willingly, are players of international standing, who continue to not make a convincing contribution to the team.

Total downsizing, goals and rank. Saving what can be saved is arriving in Europe, mostly for an economic question. But it seems difficult that that Europe could be represented by the cup with big ears, let’s go back to the mirage of the introduction. What attractiveness a club in full crisis can have today. Market? The overall situation can also have an impact on this side. In the midst of so much confusion, and as many disappointments, it is difficult to see a credible technical project, one to marry, if you are a footballer in Juventus orbit, for the transfer market.

Juventus is a team that doesn’t get off the swing. Ups and downs, without ever finding continuity, for years. The foundations collapsed, those that allowed the incredible winning cycle of which the club was the protagonist, and try to reattach them with non-functional adhesive tape. The results are there for all to see.