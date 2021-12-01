Juve, the crisis of forwards and midfielders: from 42 minutes without a goal by Kaio Jorge to 6346 by Bentancur!

Max Allegri preaches caution, the only way out of the storm. He also does so by commenting on one of the many problems that Juve have, that of the goal. On the other hand, the goals in the legs are not lacking or should not be missing: Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala, Moise Kean are all players who have always scored and sooner or later they will return to do so. Even the Juve midfielders, however, do not score or in any case do it too little, the fact that Juve has now also lost Federico Chiesa until the new year and for at least a few days Weston McKennie complicates things further. But Allegri preaches calm and defends everyone, especially Morata, contested in a prejudiced and excessive manner after Atalanta’s performance: seriously insufficient also because of the lost ball which then turned into Duvan Zapata’s goal according to all the press, protagonist of one of Allegri’s best seasonal performances. Points of view, obviously. Or defenses as often happens, just remember (without going backwards) the definition of “good performance” also for the Alex Sandro of Stamford Bridge. He says what he has to say, but it is in fact that Juve must change gear. So much so that right now even the trip to Salerno turns into a delicate crossroads, which cannot ignore the return to scoring, possibly on action and by its forwards. Abstinence in the league is in fact worrying, the last goal of a tip for action is that of Moise Kean against Roma, definitely lucky. And the top scorer remains Leonardo Bonucci, at 3 (penalties) like Paulo Dybala. Little, too little. With a whole series of data that make you think, indeed worry. Those of the time spent without scoring in Serie A as midfielders and forwards, from the 42 minutes of Kaio Jorge to the over six thousand of Rodrigo Bentancur.

