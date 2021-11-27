Juve, the farewell of CR7 has removed the sponsors: how much money has the club lost

When Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus, on the last day of the transfer market, he not only took away the goals, but he also left a hole in the balance sheet in the revenue item. Of course, the club has canceled a substantial engagement, but the sponsors have started to invest less and the same revenues (above all, those of merchandising) have dropped. Here’s how much money Juve lost, and will lose again.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO SAY GOODBYE – As reported by Football and Finance, which cites documents of the Juventus, the sale of Ronaldo, “with particular reference to the possible impact on the Group’s revenues from sponsorships and advertising” could have “a limited impact only on certain revenue lines directly linked to the presence in the first team of the aforementioned player”. We come to the numbers: the estimate is that, for the current year (so until the end of the year), the reduction in “revenues from sponsorships and advertising” was equal to 1.6 million euros. This is because these are agreements made when the sale of Ronaldo had already occurred. On the other hand, those that were in place and foresaw the player’s stay in Juventus, which then ceased to exist, have vanished.

PERCENTAGE LOSSES – Juventus announced that “the esteem of the reduction in revenues is equal to 1% of the total revenues from sponsorships and advertising recorded by the Group in the financial year ended 30 June 2021 “. Football and Finance he then explained that the departure of the Portuguese generated “a negative economic impact on the 2020/2021 financial year equal to 14 million euros, due to the adjustment of the net book value of the player’s registration rights. The negative effect deriving from the devaluation of the player’s net value during the 2020/21 financial year (therefore the one ended June 30, 2021) will, however, have to counterbalance a positive effect as savings from gross salary and depreciation in the course of the financial year 2021/22 “.