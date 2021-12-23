Juve, the fate in a month (and also a trophy)

TURIN – The ascent one step after another, after having closed the third day with only one point in the standings. The defeat in Naples then seemed to have hastily written the end of the season for the return of Massimiliano Allegri to Juventus. Instead, the leave from 2021 leaves a window open to a future that has yet to be built, at least against a fourth place that seemed distant a month ago. The end of the first round sees the bianconeri at -4 from Atalanta, at the end of a journey that, as the coach recalled commenting on the victory over Cagliari, “saw us practically do the same points as Napoli and Milan after the first three days “. As one of the tables on the page tells.

Juve, found the solidity of the defense

A series that, even if it does not have the strength of the game, has at least that of numbers. Juventus have won six of their last eight games, in which there have only been the missed pass at home against Atalanta and the half misstep away with the draw in Venice. For the rest, the bianconeri have achieved what was expected of them, that is a series of victories against more than affordable opponents, even if not always simple, recalling some gaps in memory that were deleterious against the so-called small (Empoli, Sassuolo and Verona above all). 19 points were collected thanks to the newfound solidity of the defense, given that only two goals were conceded. Not by chance against Atalanta and Venice, with negative consequences on the result. On the other side of the scale, the coach puts an attack that he struggles tremendously to materialize, putting even the games held in hand at risk. We are talking about the opportunities to draw which failed first by Salernitana and then the other evening by Cagliari, the two teams with the weakest front row of the championship. This is one of the aspects on which Allegri will have to work (together on mental stability for the entire arc of the match), waiting for a reinforcement, as we tell on the opposite page.

