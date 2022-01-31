Juve, the figures of the sales of Bentancur and Kulusevski: bonuses and clauses

Juventus announced the figures of the transfers of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski to Tottenham, in the statement in which they formalized their transfer to the Spurs. The Uruguayan starts for 19 million, payable in three years, plus 6 bonuses, with a “positive economic effect of about 4 million euros, already net of the solidarity contribution, accessory charges and the amount due to Boca Juniors .

The conditions for Dejan

–

The Swede, on the other hand, was sold on an onerous loan until 2023 for a total of 10 million (three for the finale of this season, seven for the next) with a right of redemption set at 35 million – payable in five years – which becomes an obligation in the event of achievement of certain sporting goals, individual for Kulusevski and team goals for Tottenham. But, unlike what was believed, not of sporting goals for this season, but for 2022/23. The formula was not easy to find, the mediation of the Swedish prosecutor, Alessandro Lucci, was important to find a balance between the two companies and the managers who had not left each other in the best way (the Juventus farewell to Paratici …) . In the end, Juve’s need to make a significant income and the possibility for the Spurs to calibrate the investment based on the results was held together.