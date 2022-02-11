Juve, the first ideas to face Atalanta: Allegri will be a trident, Dybala can stay out

A step at a time. And another verse Atalanta. Today the team of Merry she went back to training at Continassa, where she began her approach to the challenge of the Gewiss Stadium, which was fundamental to say the least. But which team will he show up with, the Juventus? Especially now, with the return of Bernardeschithe options forward are starting to be many and interesting.

BETWEEN DEFENSE AND MIDFIELD – Szczesny will obviously return between the posts, while De Ligt And Bonucci they will again be the reference exchanges. Even if he was not at the top, the 19 bianconero is recovering his physical form and should act again from the first minute, with Rugani ready to take over the case. Right will come back Daniloon the left there will be De Scigliostill ahead on Alex Sandro. In the middle of? Zakaria is already fundamental and goes towards a starting shirt, as well as Locatelli (in place of Arthur) and in the ballot remain Rabiot And McKenniewith the physicality of the French that can make the difference.

IN ATTACK – Will it be Tridentissimo or Tridentino? The final doubt concerns the attacking third, with Vlahovic sure of a place as a holder. Cuadrado could play from the first minute, again; also Morata but he warms up his engines for a jersey from the first minute. May he rest Dybala? Difficult, not impossible. However, it will be more complicated to put 11.