Juve, the foul on Malinovskyi does not affect De Ligt’s game. And the answer to Marino …

The mistake on Ruslan Malinovskyi cost him the punishment from which the Nerazzurri goal was born, but the performance of Matthijs De Ligt against theAtalanta it cannot and must not be reduced to this. Because yes, for the Dutch defender, once again what we said in the post is valid Juve-Verona: “You can’t go through its parts”. Even with the Nerazzurri team, with which the Bianconeri fought until the last moment to keep the Champions goal alive, the 1999 class confirmed itself as an impassable wall (or almost, after all, it is human), a dam capable of stemming everyone assaults on opponents, even putting one’s face on it – literally – when necessary.

It is no coincidence that, according to various newspapers, he was the best in the field, one of the indispensable ones in short, capable of keeping the whole department up on his own with the now usual position as a leader, always such even in front of the microphones. “I took it with the side! Not with the arm, I have always been calm”, the comment of him to DAZN after the final whistle in reference to the alleged hand touch in the up area Bogawith the serenity of a boy – or perhaps better to say a man – who every time seems to be 30, instead of 22. His words will be enough to convince Umberto Marine? Maybe not, but it doesn’t matter. Someone like De Ligt – it is now certain – is almost impossible to scratch.