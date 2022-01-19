Juve, the general tests have shown it: now it is clear what is needed in midfield

The opportunity to carry out experiments and dress rehearsals, in view of the championship commitments. To this, many times, we need the Italian Cup, especially if in front of you there is an opponent in difficulty and without ambitions to go through. This was the purpose of last night’s game between Juventus And Sampdoria, won by the bianconeri with the result of 4 to 1. One of the most interesting tests seen on the field is certainly the midfield duo Arthur-Locatelli, making their debut from the first minute. Duo who won a promotion with flying colors and who exposed one of the problems of the first part of the season.

THE LOCATELLI LOCATION – Manuel Locatelli’s impact at Juventus was excellent right from the start. In a midfield without ideas or qualities, his presence seemed at times saving. Despite this, many times the former Sassuolo seemed a distant relative of the one admired in the green-black or with the blue jersey of the national team. Sucked up by the mediocrity of the Juventus midfielder? Not really, not only. In last night’s game, but also against Roma, for example, Locatelli seemed much more at ease if unmarked from the task of the low top of the midfield, the first director to have to start the maneuver. Much more in its strings the attack on space, the offensive movements to worry the opponent’s defenses, the verticalizations to serve the attackers.

THE FUTURE OF ARTHUR – The Locatelli-Arthur couple works, especially for the blue footballer, as we said. If the Brazilian is employed as a low top, and lately he plays that role in an increasingly congenial way to what Allegri asks, Locatelli is freer and the whole team benefits from it. However, doubts still linger around the former Barcelona and the rumors of the transfer market are increasingly insistent. Whatever his future, however, one thing seems evident: what Juventus needs is a footballer with the right foot and mentality to take the responsibility of starting the first construction and freeing Locatelli forward. In case of departure towards Arsenal, this is the right identikit with which to replace him.