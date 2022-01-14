Juve, the hunt for the attacker continues: here is the list

There Juventus enters the “phase 2” of the winter market. Archived the big matches against Naples , Rome And Inter ( Super Cup ), at the Keep going it is time for decisions. At the center of management’s thoughts, net of the evolution of the case Arthur-Arsenal , there is a search for a striker. There have been many polls and even in the last few hours contacts have continued on several fronts. The ds Federico Cherubs is working on several tables with the aim of seizing the best possible opportunity from a technical-economic-contractual point of view. The priority, with last minute exceptions, remains to focus on a loan in order not to commit beyond the summer.

Dream Vlahovic

In June the Juventus he wants to have his hands free to try the Dusan dream Vlahovic, especially in the event of a divorce from Paulo Dybala, or Gianluca Scamacca (next week the meeting with Sassuolo). For this reason, albeit Sardar Azmoun convincing from different points of view, the Juventus managers have not yet sunk with the Zenith. The 27-year-old Iranian, due to expire in June, is on sale but it is not free and above all he cannot move on loan. […]

Icardi on the radar

And Mauro Icardi? Stay on the list of last minute opportunities together with Aubameyang (Arsenal) And Martial (Manchester United). The Argentine, closed by Messi and Mbappé, would gladly get on the Juventus train, but PSG for the moment would like to go beyond a simple loan. In the meantime, however, the contacts between Juventus and the Parisians continue (there was also a survey at the beginning of the week) and from now until January 31st anything can still happen.

