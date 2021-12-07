Juve, the investigation continues. And the Turin Prosecutor’s Office goes beyond the ‘Ronaldo card’ | First page

Now they try to turn off the spotlights. At least for a few days, barring changes in plans or surprises, the investigation conducted in the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office by the Deputy Prosecutors Ciro Santoriello, Mario Bendoni and the Deputy Prosecutor Marco Gianoglio should experience a new phase of study. All the new pieces collected must be put back together and those already examined to be re-evaluated, after months of investigations two rounds of searches were carried out in the offices of Juve (and not only) and auditions of people informed on the facts were staged ( Cherubini, Arrivabene, Manna, Morganti) and two suspects (the former managers Bertola and Re, both made use of the right not to answer). For about ten days almost nothing has been talked about except for this investigation which sees Juve and seven of its exponents including current managers (Agnelli, Nedved, Gabasio, Cerrato) and former (Paratici, Bertola and Re) under investigation for false accounting and false invoicing. Now the prosecutors need much less noise, while they continue to look for that “famous card that should not theoretically exist” of which Gabasio spoke to Cherubini in a phone call last September 23 about Cristiano Ronaldo: a very important element, that document exists and must only be found according to the prosecutors despite the fact that up to now they have not been able to identify it nor have they obtained any confirmation about it from questioned or investigated, in the meantime we are looking for further elements that can in any case be attributable to that document still shrouded in mystery. But that does not represent an essential condition for the investigators in the “Prisma” investigation, which focuses on the entire volume of sales and capital gains of Juventus in the financial statements of the last three years: in short, the hunt continues but there is not only Ronaldo’s card.

SPORTS PLAN – In the last few days, a first part of the documentation was sent by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office to that of the FIGC, which received the material assessed as ostensible by the prosecutors. The channel is therefore open, although it is obviously a small percentage of everything that they have collected from the prosecutors in recent months and that will still remain only in their hands for as long as they deem it appropriate. The investigation will be long, in the coming weeks the hearings will also resume, sports justice will inevitably have to wait for the times that ordinary justice needs.