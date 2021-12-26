“Juve? The latest balance sheet left me perplexed “

“The Barcelona is there for all to see, but also the latest balance sheet of the Juve left me perplexed“. In an interview with RTV38, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge talk about everything. From the financial crisis due to the pandemic to Superalloy, a project that has once again rejected: “It would turn football into an American sport and it wouldn’t work with European culture. It would cash in more, but where does the money go? By players and agents – said the former CEO of the Bayern – I don’t think the various is worth it Messi And Ronaldo earn 10 million more. Costs must be reduced because every year, even at Bayern, we are forced to refinance the players’ wages. I don’t think that if a player earns 6 million a year instead of 8, he becomes poor“.

Juve, capital increase: unexercised rights sold Rummenigge: “The damage of Covid is for everyone” “The Financial Fair Play it is still there, but it has been dissolved only in certain things because the damage of Covid is a problem for everyone, even for Bayern. We have zero spectators and every game we lose 4 or 5 million tickets. On the Super League instead I ask you: why did they announce it? The Italian and Spanish clubs wanted to close the gap with the English clubs who had a big advantage with the money from the TV rights. It was like calling an SOS message because they all had big financial problems“.

Watch the video Golden Boy 2021, Rummenigge: “Paolo Rossi an example for everyone”