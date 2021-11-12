Juve, the list for the midfield: Ramsey remains the key

Aaron Ramsey always remains an important key to inbound operations Juventus : a sale of the Welshman would free up a position and, above all, important resources in the search for new elements with which to improve Massimiliano’s team Merry . In England they are always attentive to the movements of the Welshman, who had greeted the Premier League in 2019 taking leave of Arsenal on a free transfer. Today they are reported on Ramsey at least two clubs: one is the Everton , who is used to doing business with the Bianconeri (Moise Kean , round trip, with loan with obligation to the Juventus ), the other is the Newcastle , looking for a revival in the rankings after being bought by the powerful Public Investment Fund of Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman .

The names on the list for the midfield

Eddie has just arrived on the bench Howe, for January the intention of the Magpies is that of a market destined to revolutionize the team, last today together with the Norwich. Ramsey it appears an entrance widely within the reach of the new property, which would also be interested in Adrien Rabiot, to understand how much reciprocated by the French. A farewell to midfield would open up the possibility of entering the department. Here the black and white choices are enclosed in a triangle formed by Aurielen Tchouameni (strong competition on the Monegasque, starting with Real Madrid, also reported on Rabiot), Axel Witsel and Denis Zakaria.

