Juve, the Martial idea remains alive: United opens to loan. Transfer market news

Our eyes are always open to the opportunities that could arise between now and the end of the market Juventus continues to monitor the situation related to a possible reinforcement in attack. The bianconeri, however, would carry out this idea only under the pre-established conditions, that is a reinforcement to be added to the Allegri squad in loan until the end of the season. A formula that the Manchester United would accept to deprive himself of Anthony Martial, as long as the club that will detect the card will fully cover the very high salary of the French attacker, entered into controversy with the Red Devils due to the short playing time collected in the season. What leads to Martial is an idea that Juve keeps alive: there is indeed a thread direct between the bianconeri and the players’ agents, although there have been no concrete steps forward in recent days; however, during this week the bianconeri will decide whether to try to sink the blow or not.