Juve, the night is darker. Now team and society at a crossroads, without weapons or certainties

The end of the match was the beginning of a moment that is worth a rainbow in the life of this Juve. While all around thundered, amidst whistles and awareness, De Ligt and Bonucci, Cuadrado and Dybala, plus Szczesny, approached the only part of the public that never let the lack of applause, the caress of an incitement feel. They approached sadly, a few steps: hand to chest as a sign of gratitude, but also an apology. A normal gesture in a thousand ways, even more so after a week in which certainties have collapsed and the whole future has become gray with uncertainty. But a gesture that also tells much more. One above all: where were the others?

THE REACTION – Juve’s reaction to the final whistle was the reaction to the slap during the match. The big difference is that, if with Chelsea he seemed like a played boxer, Allegri’s group in the end also tickled the idea of ​​reassembling it, this match. Or in any case to try. Or at least to give a signal. An idea. An invention. It was all there and all within reach. Like when you make plans for the future, or just for the day after: you bet on awareness that will come along the way. But, in the end, do they really arrive? Or are they always so punctual? It cannot be said, after Juve-Atalanta, that pride has not been seen. Let the team row against the coach’s idea. That there is a deep rift between what should have been and what is. Perhaps what it is is exactly what it was meant to be. A team that makes a bestial effort to attack for two reasons over many others: the absence of a reference and solver, the tremendous lack of a game idea that does not contemplate the play of Dybala or a rash ball and chain of Chiesa. WHISTLES AND APPLAUSE – Whistles and applause is a noble title of the evening. And if the whistles are linked to the results, even the applause is held tight for a moment, a cry, an attempt to react to the inconclusiveness that Allegri’s team is slowly getting used to. Which continues to repeat its motto: it is a period that does not turn. Who continues to believe in Morata’s goals and in the resurrection of the midfielders. Who continues to struggle and obviously to make mistakes, but above all to not trust men who should have been his keystone for the long bench. At the end? Here they are, the results. They are there for all to see, with everyone’s eyes even on a thousand situations. Investigation in the first place. The feeling is clear: Juve is at a corporate crossroads and not only linked to the field and therefore to this championship. Either it goes back as a collective, or it melts like snow in the sun. Meanwhile, the night is darker at the Stadium. And the most bitter cold.