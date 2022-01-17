Juve, the probable formation against Sampdoria: there is Morata

TURIN – One more double effort, tomorrow in Italian Cup against the Sampdoria and Sunday at San Siro against Milan , to close a really busy January and go to the stop at Nationals with some more certainty. It’s obvious that Massimiliano Allegri will have to make some changes with respect to the team that beat Saturday Udinese in the league given the close match. With the risk, being a one-off game, of extra time as happened last Wednesday in Super Cup against Inter , and therefore to accumulate further fatigue in view of the big match against the Rossoneri.

He still has two training sessions, this morning and tomorrow’s finishing, to test the men to field against Sampdoria, but five-six rotations are likely. One is established, that of Moise Kean , who must serve a day of suspension remedied with Everton. The attacker, who returned in the summer to Juventus after the interlude in the Premier League and PSG, he was expelled on August 24 in the match of Carabao Cup between Everton and Huddersfield , exactly seven days before returning to Italy. A red card to be served, in fact, in the first match of the National Cup, Juventus-Sampdoria .

Morata holder in the Italian Cup

Kean’s absence should give the green light to Alvaro Morata, initially held on the bench on Saturday evening, who returns as a starter to lead the Juventus attack. And the Spanish bomber has an appreciable score in the Italian Cup, with 7 goals in 12 appearances, the most precious one that allowed him to raise the trophy in the final with Milan in 2016. Depending on whether Merry choose a game system with a single point, with a trident or with a pair of attack, to support Morata there will be Paulo Dybala, with the possibility for Kaio Jorge to play a remnant of the game.

All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport