Sports

Juve, the probable formation against Sampdoria: there is Morata

Posted on

TURIN – One more double effort, tomorrow in Italian Cup against the Sampdoria and Sunday at San Siro against Milan, to close a really busy January and go to the stop at Nationals with some more certainty. It’s obvious that Massimiliano Allegri will have to make some changes with respect to the team that beat SaturdayUdinese in the league given the close match. With the risk, being a one-off game, of extra time as happened last Wednesday in Super Cup against Inter, and therefore to accumulate further fatigue in view of the big match against the Rossoneri.

Juve-Sampdoria, Kean disqualified

He still has two training sessions, this morning and tomorrow’s finishing, to test the men to field against Sampdoria, but five-six rotations are likely. One is established, that of Moise Kean, who must serve a day of suspension remedied with Everton. The attacker, who returned in the summer to Juventus after the interlude in the Premier League and PSG, he was expelled on August 24 in the match of Carabao Cup between Everton and Huddersfield, exactly seven days before returning to Italy. A red card to be served, in fact, in the first match of the National Cup, Juventus-Sampdoria.

Juve, from Dybala to Bonucci: the social reactions after the 2-0 against Udinese

Look at the gallery

Juve, from Dybala to Bonucci: the social reactions after the 2-0 against Udinese

Morata holder in the Italian Cup

Kean’s absence should give the green light to Alvaro Morata, initially held on the bench on Saturday evening, who returns as a starter to lead the Juventus attack. And the Spanish bomber has an appreciable score in the Italian Cup, with 7 goals in 12 appearances, the most precious one that allowed him to raise the trophy in the final with Milan in 2016. Depending on whether Merry choose a game system with a single point, with a trident or with a pair of attack, to support Morata there will be Paulo Dybala, with the possibility for Kaio Jorge to play a remnant of the game.

All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport

Source link

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

The success of Jeremy Renner, Marvel’s Hawkeye
1.1K
World

Ukraine blames Russia for the latest cyberattack: “We have evidence”. The Kremlin spokesman: “Too much tension at the border”
586
World

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”
485
World

Trump’s return: let’s take back the country, the real insurrection, the 2020 vote
403
News

Bitcoin vs Precious Metals: Where to Invest Today?
250
News

Netflix develops an anime series based on the graphic novel
237
News

Cardano grows by 8%, Terra Virtua and Axie also do well
213
News

Does Bitcoin Protect Against Inflation? – The Cryptonomist
204
News

Dogecoin and 5 cryptocurrencies that earned in 2021
193
News

for Bank of America it will be the “VISA of digital”, better than Ethereum
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top