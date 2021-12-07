Juve, the prosecutors are no longer looking for the “Carta Ronaldo”

There Ronaldo card did not turn up. And it will probably never come up, not least because i pm investigating the Juventus they no longer seek the infamous document to which Federico seems to refer Cherubs , Juventus ds, and Cesare Gabasio , the club’s attorney, intercepted on the phone as part of the investigation. A reference to the fact that that card “shouldn’t have existed” and that “if it turns up they jump at our throat for the budget had aroused the attention of the investigators.” But that paper (a proven handwriting? A contract?) Did not emerge from the sea magnum of documents that existed there Power of attorney Turin kidnapped Juventus and, assuming it ever existed, Juventus did not help the prosecutor find it. Result? We will talk about it again, possibly, in the trial phase, but everything will remain at the level of hypotheses. L’ investigation , however, it proceeds and also quite quickly, as it could all be finished by February .

The investigation continues focusing on capital gains

And the investigation continues focusing on capital gains, which remain the central point of the investigations by prosecutors Ciro Santoriello, Mario Bendoni and the adjunct Marco Gianoglio. The tool, which ended up under the lens of the Prosecutor’s Office, through which Juventus and other clubs generated revenues without these actually existing materially. The mechanism it is known: two clubs exchange two players and if the valuation decided is higher than the value they have in the balance sheet, a capital gain is generated, which is recorded under the item revenues of the balance. The problem is that there is no real cash flow, which is a passage of money. This, in itself, would not be a crime, as long as the value of the players has not been inflated. But how do you prove that the value of a player is inflated? Already in the past (see the 2008 Milan prosecutor’s investigation into Milan and Inter) everything had run aground on the difficulty of objectively defining the value of a player. And the situation it hasn’t changed today. The difference in this investigation is the interception telephone numbers, which were not there in 2008 and everything had been investigated in the accounting books. If in the phone calls recorded by the investigators there is evidence of a possible scam, the situation could change. Otherwise, even in this case, the crux of the matter would be to demonstrate, for example, that Rovella is really worth 18 million as well as Portanova (10) and Petrelli (8), which Juventus gave in exchange to Genoa for Rovella.

All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport