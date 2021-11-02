Juve, the psychologist arrives: Allegri is looking for a reaction

The field technician with prof Vercelli, an expert in performance psychology. Champions League round of 16 goal: just one point against Zenit

In the Lady’s centennial history there have been happier birthdays. Yesterday Juventus celebrated 124 years since its foundation in a gloomy and stormy climate, in line with the weather in Turin. Rather than blowing out the candles Massimiliano Allegri – who has been in retreat at the J Hotel until Saturday with the whole troop – is thinking about how to rekindle the minds of his players after the double blackout of the championship against Sassuolo and Verona. To do this, the Juventus coach asked for help from Professor Giuseppe Vercelli, who has been in charge of Juventus’ psychological area for years.

From the cot to the field – Allegri and Vercelli were immortalized by the cameras as they chatted thickly on the sidelines during open training. Max talked to the doctor and then joined his staff to lead the session. Nothing strange, given that Vercelli has been collaborating with the Bianconeri for a decade and has a very close relationship with the coach (he was also with him on the day of the presentation of Allegri’s book, It’s very simple) but in a moment of particular difficulty it seems almost a message sent to the team, reinforced by some sentences extrapolated from the press conference.

Head to the cup – “We are all angry and sorry, in these 5 days we have thrown overboard everything good we had built in a month and a half – said Allegri -. We were back and instead we relapsed: this must make us reflect. We need to find the solution. working and keeping quiet, because whoever wins is right and whoever loses is wrong. It is not a question of technical values, but of a different approach when we play the big games and the normal ones. So far we have never made a mistake. The latter yes, but only in the league, which is why the Champions League can become an opportunity to regain confidence and self-esteem, as happened after the 1-0 at Chelsea. Tonight with Zenit one point is enough to hit the first goal of the season, which is the qualification for the round of 16 of the Champions League, but a victory could also have a weight on the race for Europe for 2022-23.

React and fight – Vercelli is an expert in the psychology of performance and at the moment in the Juventus home the mind seems to need more than the body to be trained. “I have intelligent guys in the team who understand the wrong moment – added the coach -. We need to react to get the games on our side. Verona made 25 fouls on Saturday and we 8 fouls. In St. Petersburg we did not defend well, against teams like this. we have to raise the antennas because so far we have paid a lot “. In these days of retreat, Allegri and the team will have the opportunity to confront and look each other in the eyes, as well as inside, to understand what is wrong, because there is nothing logical to justify 15 points in 11 games for a team game with championship ambitions. “This match comes at the right time – added Danilo – because it allows us to show everyone what the real Juve is”. Allegri will play it by relying on Dybala, the only one to save himself in the Verona shipwreck, and still trusting Morata, with Chiesa who has returned from injury and is ready to leave the starting line. Curiosity: Professor Vercelli had been spotted on the sidelines even on the eve of the victory over Chelsea. Psychology rhymes with superstition.

November 2nd – 07:38

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link