Juve, the public prosecutor of the FIGC closes (for now) the investigation into the farce examination of Suarez

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office ordered the filing of the sporting investigation opened in the case of the farce exam of Luis Suarez to obtain Italian citizenship “in the state of the acts”. “From the documentation received from the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Perugia – it is the official statement that comes from the press release of the FIGC of a decision taken” in recent days “and” with the consent of the General Prosecutor of Sport “- not enough elements emerged to consider proven unlawful conduct relevant to the federal sporting regulations of managers or members “. The note, however, does not exclude possible other developments “pending the transmission of any further investigative and / or procedural acts by the Judicial Authority”.

Second strand

–

The news comes to formalize a position already anticipated in recent days by federal president Gabriele Gravina, who in recent days, questioned at the event in honor of Paolo Rossi at the FIFA museum in Zurich, answered the questions on the failure pronounced on the Suarez case: ” It is not true that the Prosecutor did not pronounce. Suarez was evaluated and a decision was reached. I understand that for the first part of that investigation, with the documents so far transmitted by the Prosecutor’s Office, there were no elements to proceed: we are moving towards archiving ”. But Gravina himself had expressed himself on the possibility of an additional investigation: “There is waiting for the second part relating to the managers involved (Paratici, ed): we are waiting for Perugia to deliver this second part of the documents “.