Juve, the Ramsey deal and the ‘clause’ with Rangers: the background on the agreement

“Aaron Ramsey will finish the season with the Glasgow Rangers shirt. The midfielder is in fact moving to the Scottish club under the loan formula.” This is how Juventus announced Ramsey’s farewell on January 31st. After months of negotiations and refused proposals, after difficult weeks with the player put on the market and removed from the Juventus technical project, we reached the greetings with the Welshman who accepted the Glasgow Rangers. And he too rejoiced: “I don’t want to look too far into the future. Now I am here and I am happy. I think this is a great opportunity for me to get back in shape and enjoy my football. Playing for a great team like this will be great and I hope they are months of great success. Then what happens will happen, I watch one day at a time and hope to have happy memories here. “

And then he added: “A little nervous. Some details needed to be settled between clubs, small changes here and there, but in the end I’m happy that everything went well. ”So, what was it about? Juventus sold Ramsey on a dry loan, but there is no real clause on his agreement – as had been reported in recent days – but a purchase pre-emption. As it relates Skyin fact, the Juventus club has opened its doors to a definitive farewell and, if the Scottish club wishes, it will have the priority to negotiate in advance with Juve.