Juve, the renewal of Dybala is armored: this is what lies behind the constant postponements | First page

Jorge Antun arrives, leaves, returns to Turin and returns to Argentina again. The movements of Paulo Dybala’s agent are those that then led to some key clues as regards the negotiation linked to the renewal of the Argentine. When, for example, he returned in the summer, the negotiation had resumed momentum after having stalled or even skipped. From July-August onwards, the negotiations started practically from scratch, but they experienced a rapid acceleration and reached a conclusion relatively quickly: the immediate handshake with the decision to continue together. The rest was a consequence, not always easy to unravel but with a happy ending by now drawn: Dybala at the center of the project and future captain, a real man to bet on for the post Cristiano Ronaldo. Then when Antun returned to Argentina in October, that was the event to understand that an agreement had now been reached, documents in the hands of the lawyers for the definition of the proverbial details. From there the negotiation no longer lived by steps forward or backward, there was only to wait. Then Antun returned to Turin, a blitz slowed down by the various mandatory quarantines, after meeting Juventus again he is now back in Cordoba. Without the announcement of the renewal yet, but this does not mean that it is a problem that the renewal will take place and perhaps it has already been done. There is no doubt, Dybala will renew with Juve, the economic agreement and the one that has been known for some time, 8 million fixed base plus at least 2 bonusess which over time could also be merged with the basic salary, a new expiry date set at 30 June 2026.

BEHIND THE DELAY – So why doesn’t this announcement come? The reason is linked to organizational and bureaucratic issues of Antun himself, who only recently became Dybala’s agent after dealing with something else in life. A trusted man, family friend, Paulo decided to rely on him after his brother Mariano’s interregnum and above all after the feud with Pierpaolo Triulzi. Negotiation is one thing, but there are also technicalities to be respected in the complicated process of becoming a Fifa agent and creating administrative structures to manage everything. (also, not only, the proverbial commissions). This is what separates Dybala from the announcement for the new contract: the agreement is there, it is no longer questioned.