Juve, the sentence of the social networks: ‘It is the fault of Agnelli and the management, what madness to drive out Ronaldo’. And there are those who call Conte …

The collapse of Juve, the open crisis. The bianconeri lose again, second 2-1 in a few days against Sassuolo and Verona, for a team that does not know how to find itself and is sinking further and further. On social media, the sentence of the fans is clear: all fail, all on trial. Andrea Agnelli is in the sights more than many others, with Allegri and the management at his side. After yesterday’s goals (beautiful), then, regrets emerge about Cristiano Ronaldo, who is missing from this team as a scorer. And there are also those who recall Antonio Conte and would like him in black and white.

Juve, the sentence of the social networks: ‘It was Agnelli’s fault and management, they kicked out Ronaldo’. And there are those who call Conte … – HERE ARE THE COMMENTS IN OUR GALLERY.

