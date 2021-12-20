Juve, the summit set for the tip: not only Icardi, all the hypotheses | First page

A tip for January. Juventus wants to give Allegri a new profile, a man of the penalty area who can increase the alternatives of a department in which there is no real driver. Morata, who has been finding continuity in the last period, Kean and Kaio Jorge are not making the difference up front, which is why to reach the Champions League and go as far forward as possible in Europe and in the Italian Cup it is necessary to reinforce. After the match against Cagliari, a meeting is expected between the club and Allegri to define the budget and evaluate all the alternatives. There will be no major investments, but something will be done, in line with the economic difficulties the club is going through.

NOT ONLY ICARDI – The idea is to find a solution on loan for six months or 18 months, a player who can be ready immediately, perhaps from abroad, for obvious reasons related to the Growth Decree. To then eventually plan the big investment (Vlahovic is the dream) in the summer. The first choice for the winter market is Mauro Icardi, for whom the PSG is currently not open to loans, watch out for the hypotheses Cavani, leaving Manchester United (there is also Barcelona) e Aubameyang Arsenal, made out by Arteta. For the future, but definitely in the second and third row, they like Scamacca del Sassuolo, Lucca del Pisa and Moro del Padova, currently on loan to Catania, with whom he scored 18 goals in 16 games.